Two of the biggest names in boxing history, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will face each other in an eight-round boxing bout on November 28 (Saturday). The match will mark Tyson’s return to the boxing ring for the first time since 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. ‘Iron’ Tyson is the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history and also held the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles. His opponent Roy Jones Jr. is a four-division champion. The 51-year-old last appeared in the boxing ring in 2018 when he beat Scott Sigmon in the WBU cruiserweight championship. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. boxing match should scroll down for all details. Mike Tyson Fight: Boxing Odds, Rules, Prize Money, Match Timing and Live Streaming Online Details of Former Heavyweight World Champion’s Mouth-Watering Bout Against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jone Jr. boxing bout will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The match was initially scheduled to be played on September 12 in California but had to be postponed. With both boxers in their 50s, the eight-round bout will be a two-minutes each and both boxers will not be wearing headgear. They will be wearing 12-ounce gloves instead of the regular 10-ounce heavyweight boxers wear. Also, there will be no knockouts nor will the official winner be declared.

When to Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Exhibition Boxing Match: Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

Mike Tyson will face four-division champion Roy Jone Jr in an eight-round exhibition boxing bout on November 29 (Saturday morning). The match will take place at the Staples centre in Los Angeles. The clash is scheduled to start at 07:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Exhibition Boxing Match: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Tyson’s return into the boxing ring on television channels in India. There are no broadcasters available for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing match in the country. But fans need not be disappointed as they can still catch the clash live online.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Exhibition Boxing Match Online

Boxing and sports fans in India can watch the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr match live on BookMyShow. Fans will need to purchase tickets for the clash and then BookMyShow will be sending link notification of the match link to live stream the game. Fans must also keep an eye on the Twitter page of Triller, who are organising the boxing bout and are expected to live stream the match online. Tickets are available for purchase on BookMyShow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).