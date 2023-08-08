London, Aug 8 (AP) Newcastle United bought England under-21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton on Tuesday for a fee reported to be at least 30 million pounds (USD 38 million).

The Saudi Arabia-owned club, which returns to the UEFA Champions League next month, said the 20-year-old Livramento signed a five-year contract.

Also Read | Sports Ministry To Fund 28 Indian Athletes for World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest.

Livramento pointed to the attraction of being mentored at Newcastle by veteran England right-back Kieran Trippier.

"Hopefully, he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back," Livramento said in a statement on the Newcastle website.

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to Face Charlotte FC in Leagues Cup 2023 Quarterfinal.

The price for Livramento has risen fivefold since he left Chelsea for Southampton two years ago.

In an impressive first full season in the Premier League, Livramento suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out for almost a year. Livramento returned toward the end of last season that ended in relegation for Southampton. AP AYG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)