Paris [France], July 24 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar has come back in "great spirits and good shape" as the club prepares for the Coupe de France final.

"He's come back in great spirits and good shape. It's no surprise. He adapted very quickly to all the training sessions and got his skills back quickly. Playing is important for him, so we gave him as many minutes as possible during the warm-up games. I hope he'll be on the pitch because he's effective right now," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

PSG will play the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on Saturday and will then face Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final on July 31 before heading to Champions League.

PSG are high on confidence as they won all their three friendlies in a dominating manner.

The Tuchel-led thrashed Celtic FC by 4-0 in a friendly match at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The victory comes after big wins over Le Havre (9-0) and Waasland-Beveren (7-0) in friendlies.

PSG have already won the Ligue 1 title after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) put an end to the 2019-2020 season in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

