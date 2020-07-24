Mohamed Salah’s team Liverpool might have won the EPL 2019-20, but that does not stop him from keeping himself in the best of shape. Liverpool still has one match to go against Newcastle on Sunday, July 26, 2020. The Liverpool forward was working out in the gym and like any adorable carrying daughter, Makka offered him a massage post the rigorous Salah's workout. The video was posted on his Instagram story. The adorable clip was shared by the fans on social media and is not going viral. Happy Birthday Mohamed Salah: 6 Quick Facts About Liverpool Forward As He Turns 28.

In the video we see, Makka pressing his thigh after he finished cycling. Needless to say that this gesture by the little touch his heart and the thanked Makka for the same. The Instagram story which was addressed to his daughter read, "Thank you for the treatment." Now check out the video below:

He also shared the snaps of the team winning the EPL 2019-20.

View this post on Instagram I did say it was a dream come true 😅 A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Jul 23, 2020 at 4:55am PDT

Another one.

View this post on Instagram #Repost @premierleague ・・・ The 👑 with his 🏆 A post shared by Mohamed Salah (@mosalah) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:41am PDT

Even the people in South Africa celebrated his medal win. Salah has been a key man for the Reds. The team will be hosted by Newcastle for the last game in the EPL 2019-20.

