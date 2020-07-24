With England winning the second Test match by 113 runs, the three-match series between Three Lions and West Indies stands on 1-1. The fightback by Joe Root and team was quite an entertainer for the cricket starved fans who had eagerly waited for the action to begin. Surely both the teams would be looking forward to winning this game. West Indies, on the other hand, is on the verge of scripting history and will leave no stone unturned to clinch the glory. The decider will happen at the same venue where the second Test was held- Old Trafford in Manchester. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 1 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.

A draw here and the Wisden Trophy will remain with the hosts. Ben Stokes will be the man to look out for as he has come handy with the bat and the ball. He even took over England captain's spot of being the best all-rounder in the world. He scored 176 runs in the first innings and a stunning 78 runs in the second. Stokes also grabbed the headlines for scalping three wickets and played a vital role in helping The Three Lions to win the second game.

Jason Holder too had been in the top form of his life after he delivered the best figures of his career scalping six wickets. In the series so far, Holder has got rid of Stokes in a couple of occasions. After being left out of the squad in the second Test match for breaching the bio-secure protocols, Jofra Archer is expected to come back into the squad. The match will begin at 3.30 pm and the toss will happen at 03.00 pm IST.