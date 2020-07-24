When Jos Buttler joined Ollie Pope at the crease, England were struggling at 122/4. Both then steered the ship and regained control of the match. they were also helped by some casual fielding and bowling by the visitors and also were lucky to escape some tough catches and LBW calls. But at the end on Day 1, they have taken England past the 250-run mark. Pope is approaching towards his second Test hundred and needs only nine more runs while Buttler recorded his 16th Test fifty.
It was West Indies, who started on top with Kemar Roach dismissing Dominic Sibley in the very first over. Joe Root was then run out from a Roston Chase direct throw and Roach returned to crash through the gap between Ben Stokes' bat and pad. England were reeling on 92/3 and Chase further added to their woes by removing half-centurion Rory Burns, with a little help from Rahkeem Cornwell who held on to a terrific catch.
Stumps: It is stumps on Day 1 of the 3rd Test match. The Player have gone into the dressing room and covers have now covered the ground. A good end to the day for England, who were at one stage reeling on 122/4
Bad Light Stops Play: The umpires move together for a chat and have stopped play for bad light. Inspection is currently ongoing with the umpires checking the light quality through lightmeter.
Fifty! Jos Buttler gets to a fifty. This is his 16th Test half-century. A loose ball outside the off-stump and Buttler drives it through cover to complete his half-century.
Review! West Indies review a tough LBW call and lose their second review. Ollie Pope is the batsman. Both players also complete a century-run stand. Buttler is currently batting on 40 while Pope is on 71. England comfortably approaching 250. West Indies are probably waiting for the new ball, which a=is available in three overs.
Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope continue England's fightback with an 83-run stand. Buttler is closing in on a half-century while Pope is on 70. England are edging towards another big score after a mini-collapse.
200 Up for England. Hosts go past the 200-run mark in style with Jos Buttler smashing Rahkeem Cornwall for two sixes in the same over. Buttler has moved to 30 off 59 deliveries with that double six over. Pope is batting on 64 and slowly in their company, England are fighting back into the Test match.
Fifty! Ollie Pope gets to half-century in style with a lovely cover drive off Jason Holder. This is his fourth Test half-century and he will hope to turn it into a hundred.
England posts 150 on board for the loss of four wickets. They could have lost another in this over. But Ollie Pope survived a tough chance after edging a short ball to the square. 30 more overs to play on Day 1. England now on 151/4 at the end of 60 overs.
With England winning the second Test match by 113 runs, the three-match series between Three Lions and West Indies stands on 1-1. The fightback by Joe Root and team was quite an entertainer for the cricket starved fans who had eagerly waited for the action to begin. Surely both the teams would be looking forward to winning this game. West Indies, on the other hand, is on the verge of scripting history and will leave no stone unturned to clinch the glory. The decider will happen at the same venue where the second Test was held- Old Trafford in Manchester. Live Cricket Streaming of England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 1 on SonyLiv: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of ENG vs WI Match on Sony SIX.
A draw here and the Wisden Trophy will remain with the hosts. Ben Stokes will be the man to look out for as he has come handy with the bat and the ball. He even took over England captain's spot of being the best all-rounder in the world. He scored 176 runs in the first innings and a stunning 78 runs in the second. Stokes also grabbed the headlines for scalping three wickets and played a vital role in helping The Three Lions to win the second game.
Jason Holder too had been in the top form of his life after he delivered the best figures of his career scalping six wickets. In the series so far, Holder has got rid of Stokes in a couple of occasions. After being left out of the squad in the second Test match for breaching the bio-secure protocols, Jofra Archer is expected to come back into the squad. The match will begin at 3.30 pm and the toss will happen at 03.00 pm IST.