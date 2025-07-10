London, Jul 10 (PTI) India pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy struck twice in an over as England stuttered to 83 for two at lunch on Day 1 of the third Test against India at Lord's here on Thursday.

Joe Root (24 batting) and Ollie Pope (12 batting) were at crease when the opening session ended after England elected to bat first.

The five-match series is levelled at 1-1, and India brought back ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for this match in place of Prasidh Krishna.

But, it was Nitish (2/15) who made a telling impact in the first session, dismissing England openers Zak Crawley (18) and Ben Duckett (23).

Brief Scores:

England: 83 for 2 in 25 overs (Joe Root batting 24; Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/15).

