Kandla (Gujarat) [India], January 18 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, created history by achieving the fastest ever 125 Million Metric Tons (MMT) of cargo in the current financial year, retaining its leadership position amongst the Major Ports. With 72 days still remaining in this financial year, Kandla Port is all set to create a new all-time best Record in Cargo handling in this FY.

According to a release, this exceptional performance reflects the Port's operational excellence, robust infrastructure, efficient planning and seamless coordination among all stakeholders, firmly positioning Kandla as a front-runner in India's maritime sector.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: 8 Army Soldiers Injured in Gunfight With Jaish-E-Mohammad Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating the entire Port fraternity on this remarkable achievement, Shri Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, DPA, extended his heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders, port users, trade unions, officers, employees and shramiks for their whole-hearted cooperation, dedication and collective efforts in achieving this historic milestone.

With this record-breaking performance, Deendayal Port Authority continues to reinforce its status as a Port of Progress, driving India's maritime growth and economic development, the release said.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: Man Killed in 'Human Sacrifice' Plot, Body Found Burnt Inside E-Rickshaw; 2 Arrested.

Earlier, a delegation from Denmark had also visited the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla on Wednesday, marking an engagement aimed at strengthening cooperation in the maritime and sustainability domains, according to a release.

The delegation was led by Josefine Pallesen, Maritime Counsellor at the Embassy of Denmark. During the visit, deliberations were held with Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority, on pathways towards zero-carbon emissions, the adoption of green technologies, and collaborative opportunities for sustainable port development.

The DPA Chairman apprised the delegation of the port's initiatives in decarbonisation, renewable energy integration, green fuels and environmentally responsible operations.

Nilabhra Dasgupta, Deputy Chairman, and JK Rathod, Chief Vigilance Officer, were also present during the discussions and highlighted DPA's ongoing efforts to promote innovation, resilience and sustainability across port infrastructure and operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)