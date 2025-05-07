Karachi, May 7 (PTI) The PCB, on Wednesday, claimed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will continue as per schedule despite the increasing cross-border tensions with India following the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Indian armed forces, in the early hours of Wednesday, launched precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

The strikes were in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down.

An official in the board also confirmed that until yet no overseas players had put in any request to leave the league because of the geopolitical situation.

At least three media managers of the six franchises in the league said it was a developing situation but so far no overseas player (s) from their teams had requested to leave the league.

Each franchise in the league has 5-6 overseas players in their squads.

The PCB said the match scheduled between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Rawalpindi will be hosting matches on May 7, 8, 9 and 10. Thereafter the final group stage match is scheduled in Multan on 11 May.

The Qualifier is set to take place in Rawalpindi on 13 May, while both Eliminators (1 and 2) and Final of the marquee event are to take place on 14, 16 and 18 May, respectively at the Gaddafi Stadium. PTI

