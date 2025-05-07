With the hopes of reaching the finale and winning their first UEFA Champions League title, Paris Saint Germain and Arsenal FC are gearing up to lock horns in the UCL 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match at the famous Parc des Princes. Ahead of the PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match, hosts Paris Saint Germain are having a one-goal lead, gathered from the first-leg match at Emirates Stadium in London. This means PSG would only need a draw to reach the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final and play Inter Milan, whereas Arsenal will require a two-goal victory or a goal's win in play and success in the penalty shootouts. Arsenal 0-1 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Final: Ousmane Dembele's Strike Gives Parisians Lead in First Leg.

In the Arsenal vs PSG UCL 2024-25 semi-final first-leg match, the French star forward Ousmane Dembélé scored the lone goal, helping the Ligue 1 side have a one-goal advantage. The match looked evenly poised with both teams having an almost equal share of shots and possession. The Gunners will be hoping to win the PSG vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match, otherwise, they need to stay trophyless this season, despite playing too well, as they are out of all major competitions, except the Champions League.

PSG vs Arsenal Lineups UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi Final Second Leg Match

Both sides are expected to play with the 4-3-3 formation for the PSG vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match. The only confirmed player to miss the game from PSG's side is Presnel Kimpembe, as he continues to recover from his foot injury. Ousmane Dembélé, PSG's no. 10, who scored the lone goal in the first leg also has a minor injury concern, after pulling his hamstring in the match. But, he is expected to play. Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jorginho, and Riccardo Calafiori, are on the list of confirmed absentees from the Gunners camp for the PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final second-leg match, owing to injuries. PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

PSG Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Donnarumma (GK); Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Raya (GK); White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

