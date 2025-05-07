Arsenal and PSG are set to lock horns in what promises to be another fascinating night in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. A day ago, Inter Milan and Barcelona had a chaotic second leg of their UCL 2024-25 semi-final, where the Nerazzurri came out on top with a 7-6 win on aggregate and advanced to the final, in Munich. One of PSG or Arsenal would join them and both teams would look to give their absolute best in a bid to ensure that they are the one to go through. PSG have a 1-0 advantage over Arsenal with Ousmane Dembele's strike proving to be the difference-maker in the first leg. The Parisians would look to rely on home support and beat Arsenal once again to get one step closer to winning the UEFA Champions League. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Inter Milan Down Barcelona 4–3 in Semifinal for Ages, Book Ticket to Munich.

Arsenal, on their part, would look to give their absolute best. The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 is their only hope of salvaging a season which has been disappointing and Mikel Arteta would be well aware of the enormity of the task in his hands. A big boost for Arsenal would be the return of Thomas Partey, who is available for selection after missing the first leg. A positive for Arsenal is that both Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori have joined training and it will be interesting to see whether they make it to the matchday squad.

PSG, on the other hand, would look to have Ousmane Dembele firing all guns blazing and at his best fitness after the French star suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg of the UCL 2024-25 semi-final clash. Luis Enrique confirmed that the star forward will be available for this match against Arsenal. The PSG boss will also have some thinking to do with his defense, with Lee Kang-in doubtful for the match and Presnel Kimpembe out with a foot injury, despite both players not featuring in PSG's starting XI against Arsenal in the first leg. Raphinha Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record of Most Goal Contributions in a Single UCL Campaign, Achieves Feat During Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024–25 Semi-Final.

When is PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

PSG will go up against Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final on Thursday, May 8. The PSG vs Arsenal match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes and it will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Arsenal live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu commentary) TV channels. For PSG vs Arsenal online viewing options, look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the PSG vs Arsenal match on the JioTV app for free. It will be a hard-fought encounter with PSG expected to come out on top.

