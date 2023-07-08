Leeds, Jul 8 (AP) England's bid for more Australia wickets in a gripping third Ashes Test that the hosts must win was delayed by rain at Headingley with the threat of a third-day washout.

Australia was due to resume Saturday on 116-4 in its second innings, with Travis Head (18 not out) and Mitch Marsh (17 not out) the overnight batters, but the start was delayed by thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

No ball was bowled in the morning or afternoon sessions, with a wet outfield, and an early tea was taken.

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0 and England must win this Test to stay alive.

Head and Marsh had extended Australia's fragile lead over England to 142 runs at stumps Friday.

England was all out for 237 in its first innings to get within 26 runs of Australia's first total. Australia captain Pat Cummins banked 6-91 for his first Ashes five-wicket haul in England. Cummins is trying to help his side clinch the Ashes for the first time in England since 2001.

Australia won the first Test at Edgbaston by two wickets, following it up with a controversial 43-run victory at Lord's. The visitors would retain the urn by avoiding a defeat at Headingley.

The break in play could help ease some of England's ailments, with Ollie Robinson yet to bowl since suffering back spasms on the first day and captain Ben Stokes nursing a selection of injuries and niggles. (AP)

