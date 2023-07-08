The Indian Cricket Team is currently in West Indies preparing for a full tour starting with the Test matches, ODI series and then the T20 Series. They will then play the series against Ireland, Asia Cup at Sri Lanka and later a series with Australia is also proposed ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. BCCI has recently announced that they will also send teams for the Asian Games, both Men's and Women's. But the schedule of the Asian Games 2023, which is slated to be hosted in the month of September is all set to clash with the schedule of the Senior Men's Team as they prepare for the mega event of the World Cup. BCCI Will Send Both Men’s and Women’s Teams to Asian Games 2023, Says Jay Shah.

The men’s event of the Asian Games begins on September 28, while the women’s competition will be played from September 19. It is all set to clash with the Asia Cup 2023 ending on September 17 and the preparation of the Indian team for the ICC World Cup who have their first match of the competition on October 8. As a result, BCCI, in all probability has decided to send a B team for the Asian Games under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan and NCA head VVS Laxman. The likely dates for the squad announcement are also revealed. The Asian Games 2023 will only have T20 format of the competition. BCCI Announces Two Bouncers Per over Allowed in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

According to reports both the men’s and women’s squads are set to be finalised by July 15. With several commitments coinciding together, the men's team is most likely to be a second-string squad, featuring the youngsters who impressed in the IPL and domestic cricket. While the women's squad is going to be a full-strength squad. The Asian Games 2023 is all set to be hosted at Hangzhou, China. Cricket will feature in the Asian Games once again after 2014, in which India didn't participate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2023 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).