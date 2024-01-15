Dakar, Jan 15 (PTI) Indian rider Harith Noah on Monday became the first Indian ever to win a stage at the iconic Dakar Rally.

The Germany-born Kerala rider, who rides for Sherco TVS Rally Factory squad, won Stage 8 in the Rally 2 class.

In Stage 7, Harith finished 16th overall despite suffering from a cold. But on Monday, he posted the best in-class time at the first checkpoint itself.

Harith sits at 13th in the overall standings after Stage 8 and third in Rally 2 class.

"P11 (overall standing) Stage 8, 458km. Felt good on the bike and my sickness is getting better too. I guess everything feels good when you do good. Focused on navigation and pushed when comfortable, lost some time trying to find the way in the second part. Tomorrow is another day and the Dakar is far from over," Noah posted on social media.

