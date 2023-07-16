London [UK], July 16 (ANI): On Sunday Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will face Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon Final 2023. Djokovic will be aiming for his eighth Wimbledon title, matching Roger Federer's record of eight trophies.

36-year-old Novak Djokovic has won his last 28 matches in a row at Wimbledon. His last loss at the All England Club was a retirement against Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarterfinals due to an elbow injury, which actually ended up sidelining him for the rest of that year.

That streak has taken him to the last four Wimbledon titles in a row. This year he’ll try to become just the third man in the Open Era to win it five years in a row, after Bjorn Borg who did it from 1976 to 1980 and Roger Federer who did it from 2004 to 2008.

He hasn’t lost on Centre Court in almost 10 years. His last loss on the most famous court in tennis came to Andy Murray in 2013 final—he’s won 39 matches in a row on that court since then.

He hasn’t lost to a Top 10 player at Wimbledon in almost 10 years, either. Since that loss to Murray, who was ranked No. 2 at that time, Djokovic has gone 7-0 against Top 10 players at Wimbledon (including 3-0 against Federer and 1-0 against Nadal).

He’s the only player ever to beat Federer more than once at Wimbledon and he’s done it three times. All three of those wins came in finals, too, in 2014, 2015 and 2019. (ANI)

