Auckland [New Zealand], April 1 (ANI): Hours before the third and final T20I against Australia, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday confirmed that Sophie Devine won't be playing in the crucial encounter.

Auckland's Molly Penfold has been added to the T20 squad, confirmed New Zealand's head coach Bob Carter.

"Sophie won't play today and will stay at the team hotel as we continue to support her," Carter said in an official release.

Earlier, Devine had withdrawn from the second T20I in Napier suffering from fatigue at the end of a long season. Amy Satterthwaite took over the captaincy in the contest which the White Ferns won off the last ball to level the series.

All-rounder Frankie Mackay will miss the remainder of the international summer with a partial tear to her right calf, informed the cricket board.

Auckland Hearts captain Lauren Down has been added to the squad as cover for today's third and final GJ. Gardner Homes T20I at Eden Park.

Carter said it was disappointing timing for Mackay given her match-winning performance in game two.

"Frankie was outstanding with bat and ball in Napier and showed plenty of grit playing with an injury. We wish her all the best in her recovery and thank her for what she's added to the group," said Carter.

"It's great to welcome someone of Lauren's experience back into the group and we have full confidence she can perform any role we require," he added.

The three-match T20I series between Australia and New Zealand is level at 1-1 with the series decider slated to be played today. (ANI)

