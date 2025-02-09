Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) Playoffs contenders Odisha FC and Punjab FC will look to avoid consecutive losses as they face off in their Indian Super League match here on Monday.

The Juggernauts will pursue recovering from their 2-1 setback to FC Goa in their previous match, whereas Punjab FC will have their sights set on a league double over the opponents, since they had clinched a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture last September.

A win here could mark the first time that Punjab FC defeat an opponent twice in the same season.

Odisha FC have been on a turbulent ride of late, losing and drawing thrice each in their previous seven matches, struggling for consistency. They have netted 12 times in these seven games, and in the entirety of the season, the team has struck the woodwork on 13 instances – the most by any side.

The hosts will bank on Diego Mauricio to produce the heroics upfront, as he is one strike away from completing 10 goals for the fourth time in his ISL career.

In their most recent away game, Punjab FC were dealt a 0-3 loss by the Mohun Bagan Super Giant. If they are unable to score again, it will be only the second time when they fail to find the back of the net in consecutive games in the ISL.

Both these sides are out of the top-six positions presently. Odisha FC are seventh in the standings with 25 points from 19 games due to six victories and seven draws, trailing sixth-placed Bengaluru FC by three points (28).

Punjab FC are ninth with 23 points, but they have a game in hand, having featured in only 18 matches thus far. The two sides are well in contention to qualify for the playoffs, but need to ensure that further time doesn't slip away before they begin getting a streak of positive outcomes under their belt.

