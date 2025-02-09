Liverpool, fresh after booking a place in the Carabao Cup final, will be aiming to progress further in the FA Cup when they take on Plymouth in an away tie in the fourth round. The Reds are having one of the best seasons in recent time as they look to win multiple titles this term. Opponents Plymouth play in the Championship and are 24th in the standings but being in a crucial FA Cup fixture should inspire them to put up a strong showing. Plymouth versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 8:30 PM IST. Manchester City Given Scare in 2–1 Win Over Third-Tier Leyton Orient in FA Cup 2024–25 Ahead of Real Madrid Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Julio Pleguezuelo, Nikola Katic, and Maksym Talovierov form the back three for Plymouth and a lot will ride on their shoulders as they look to keep one of the best attacks in the league at bay. Adam Randell and Jordan Houghton will shield the backline and likely drop deep in midfield. Mustapha Bundo plays up top as the line striker for the home side.

Federico Chiesa has endured a lack of game time since making his move from Juventus. The Italian winger is likely to get a start here with Diogo Jota the other wide player. Darwin Nunez will play up top and Harvey Elliot features as the playmaker. Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones will form the double pivot in midfield. Brighton 2-1 Chelsea, FA Cup 2024-25: Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma Score as Seagulls Knock Blues Out of Competition (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on championship club Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of FA Cup 2024-25 on Sunday, February 9. The Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool match will be played at the Home Park Stadium in Plymouth and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool FA Cup 2024-25 fourth-round match on Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool online viewing options, read below,

How to Get Live Streaming of Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide FA Cup 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Liverpool are opting for changes in their preferred eleven but they should be good enough for a win here.

