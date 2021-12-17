New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre of Bhubaneswar and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy of Bhopal cruised to the top of Group A and B tables respectively in the Khelo India U21 Women's Hockey League at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here in New Delhi.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre earned a 5-2 verdict against a fighting Him Hockey Academy, Vikas Nagar (Himachal Pradesh) with Ashima Rout and Munmuni Das accounting for the five goals in their team's third straight win in Group A. Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy established itself as the team to beat in Group B with a commanding 9-1 win against Delhi Hockey.

Also Read | KBC 13: Harbhajan Singh Says He Understood the Meaning of Parenthood After His Daughter's Birth.

Sports Authority of India B continued its winning ways with a 3-0 win against Khalsa Hockey Academy of Amritsar in a gripping contest that swung decisively when Vartika Rawat scored a goal each in the last two quarters to add to the sixth-minute goal by Reema Baxla. It was the second victory for SAI B after its 0-6 defeat at the hands of India Juniors.

Yet, it was the Group A table topper that caught the eye with its determination and organised play when under pressure. Him Hockey Academy showed resolve and scored twice in the final quarter to breathe life into the game that was slowing down. Odisha Naval Tata HHPC regrouped quickly to score two goals through its efficient attack.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal vs Andy Murray, Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Tennis Match in India?.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy swept to its second big victory but it will be worth tracking the Pritam Siwach HA which held Sports Authority of India A to a 1-1 draw on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)