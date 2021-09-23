Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) Odisha will host the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here from November 24 to December 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday.

At a function held here, Patnaik said Hockey India had recently approached the Odisha government to support them for the Men's Junior World Cup to be held in two months time.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Premier League 2021 Dates Revealed, Tournament to Take Place in December.

“It is a short notice for making the arrangement for such an event, especially during the pandemic period. However, since the country's prestige is at stake, we have readily agreed to host it,” the chief minister said.

“I hope the reigning Indian team will take advantage of the home condition and emerge victorious again,” he said.

Also Read | Russian GP 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming Online, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About The F1 Race at Sochi Autodrom.

Patnaik also unveiled the logo and the trophy for the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)