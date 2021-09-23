F1 lovers, your weekend is sorted. The Sochi Autodrom is all set to welcome the races for the Russian GP 2021. Last year the race in 2020 was won by Valtteri Bottas. In this article, we shall bring to you the details of live streaming, tyres, venue and everything you need to know about. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the tournament. So owing to the clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the Red Bull racer was handed over with a three-grid penalty. The Red Bull racer was held responsible for the collision. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Involved in Shock Collision During Lap 1 of the British Grand Prix, Watch Video.

So there will be three Practice Sessions and the Main Race will be held on September 26, 2021. The first two rounds of the Free Practice Session will be held on September 24, 2021. Saturday, September 25, 2021, will witness the Free Practice Session 3 and the Qualifying Round. The weather on Saturday will have the highest chance of rain and thus the racers will also have to play a wet Qualifying Round. However, the main race will have slight chances of rain.

Tyre Details:

C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres have been allocated for this event. Every racer will get two hards, three mediums and eight soft tyres.

Track Details:

Russian GP 2021 (Photo Credits: Formulaone.com)

When is the Russian Grand Prix 2021? Russian Grand Prix schedule

The Russian GP 2021 will start on September 24, 2021. The main race is all set to happen on Sunday 26, 2021. Here's the full schedule below:

Schedule Date Timing Free Practice 1 Fri Sep 24th 01:00 PM Free Practice 2 Fri Sep 24th 04:30 PM Free Practice 3 Sat Sep 25th 01:30 PM Qualifying Sat Sep 25th 04:30 PM Race Sun Sep 26th 04:30 PM

How can you watch Formula 1 Russian GP 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Formula 1 Russian GP 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

