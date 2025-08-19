Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 18 (ANI): Odisha's pride in badminton has scaled new heights as Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda, India's first sibling pair in the sport, are set to represent India at the Paris World Badminton Championship scheduled from August 25 to 31.

The duo met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. The Chief Minister extended his blessings and best wishes to both players, expressing hope that their performance would bring laurels not only to Odisha but also to the nation.

Also Read | Leeds United vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Last year, the Indian pair suffered a defeat in the women's doubles of the Indonesia Open 2024.

Rutaparna and Swetaparna conceded a 21-12, and 21-9 loss against South Korea's Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong in the first round of the Indonesia Open. The match lasted for just 36 minutes. The South Korean opponent dominated the game from the very first moment and beat the Indian pair in straight two sets.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, August 18: Seth Rollins and Naomi to Make Appearances, Becky Lynch vs Natalya and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Monday Night RAW On Netflix.

Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda also bowed out following a 21-16, 21-13 defeat at the hands of Japanese second seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the women's doubles second round in the Thailand Open.

In the 2023 World Championships, China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan were the winners in women's doubles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)