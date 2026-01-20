Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Renowned WWE wrestler The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana) on Tuesday accused a Tehsildar(Revenue Officer) posted in Paonta Sahib of preparing forged land documents and depriving people of their land, alleging corruption running into crores of rupees.

He demanded a thorough investigation by the state government into the matter.

Also Read | 6 Need Off 1! Chris Woakes Smashes Last Ball Six Off Faheem Ashraf As Sylhet Titans Beat Rangpur Riders in BPL 2025-26 Eliminator (Watch Video).

Addressing the media in Shimla, Khali alleged that the Tehsildar in the Paonta Sahib revenue department has been illegally declaring people landless by manipulating land records and preparing fake documents. He said that officials are behaving as if they are above the Constitution.

Khali said that his father had purchased 16 bighas of land from a woman in Suratpur village, Paonta Sahib, around 12 years ago, and that all valid documents related to the land are in his possession. However, he alleged that the Tehsildar had declared the land to belong to someone else and termed his family's documents as incorrect.

Also Read | Was Babar Azam Out or Not Out? Cricket Fans Divided Over Third Umpire's Controversial Stumping Decision During Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 Qualifier Match.

"The Tehsildar is arbitrarily rejecting genuine documents and is falsely claiming that the land belongs to someone else," Khali alleged, adding that this has raised serious questions over the functioning of the revenue administration.

The wrestler further accused the Tehsildar and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of colluding. He claimed that nearly 100 people have been affected in a similar manner, with their land allegedly transferred into others' names despite many of them having lived on and earned their livelihoods from the land for years and possessing valid ownership documents.

Khali alleged that people are being evicted by declaring them ex parte or by showing their land records as belonging to some other location. "The SDM is also involved in this. The officer considers himself above the Constitution," he said.

He further alleged that the Tehsildar has amassed property worth crores in a short period, which, he said, should be thoroughly investigated.

Khali said he has sought time to meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter.

"Officials are not above the Constitution. Innocent people are being made landless through forged documents. I demand a transparent and impartial investigation," said WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana (The Great Khali) while addressing the media. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)