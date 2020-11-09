Athens, Nov 9 (AP) Greek soccer club Olympiakos will fine three of its players for attending a hotel party in defiance of a nationwide lockdown, the team said on Monday.

The club said Ruben Semedo, Lazar Randelovic and Bruno Felipe would be “fined the maximum amount” allowed under Olymiakos' regulations and that the money would be donated to the state-run health service.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Trolls Shikhar Dhawan for Not Reviewing LBW Call During DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 IPL 2020 Match; Dhawan Responds.

The players, the club said, were among about 30 people who attended a private party at a central Athens hotel on Sunday night, in violation of a three-week lockdown that was launched Saturday and imposes strong restrictions on movement and bans public gatherings.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was arrested for organising the event.

Also Read | The Fiend Bray Wyatt Takes A Dig at The Undertaker’s Farewell Ceremony As WWE Plans to Celebrate '30 Years of The Deadman' at Survivor Series 2020.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the party was an example of "irresponsible behaviour" that was being targeted by police as the country continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases.

Olympiakos did not immediately disclose how much the players would be fined, while it remained unclear whether the incident would affect their match participation.

The club will host Manchester City in the Champions League on November 25. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)