New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju on the occasion of International Olympic Day on Thursday urged everyone to make sports an integral part of their lives.

Rijiju, the former sports minister, also made an appeal to spread the message of peace through sports.

Kiren Rijiju shared a video of him playing with a ball on the Koo app as the former sports minister looked all geared up for a high-intensity session.

"On#InternationalOlympicDay let us bring everyone together through the power of sports and also spread the message of peace and make sports an integral part of life," Rijiju captioned the post on the Koo app.

The concept of celebrating an Olympic Day was adopted at the 42nd IOC Session in Switzerland's St Moritz, in January 1948. The chosen date celebrates the founding of the IOC at the Sorbonne, Paris, on June 23, 1894, where Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games.

Every year on June 23, International Olympic Day is commemorated to celebrate sports, health and community welfare. Olympic Day provides a moment for everyone to gather and get active with purpose.

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games were held in Tokyo, Japan in 2021, a year later due to a coronavirus pandemic. India had their best-ever medal haul in Tokyo Olympics 2020 winning four bronze, two silver and one gold medal.

Meanwhile, the next Olympic Games will be hosted by Paris in 2024.

The first Olympic Day was celebrated that same year on June 23 and 30 years later, in the 1978 edition of the Olympic Charter, the IOC recommended that all NOCs organize an Olympic Day to promote the Olympic Movement.

Over the past 20 years, Olympic Day has often been associated with Olympic Day runs all over the world. First launched in 1987, the runs are about encouraging all NOCs to celebrate Olympic Day and promote the practice of mass sport. (ANI)

