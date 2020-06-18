Sports News | On This Day in 2017: Pakistan Stunned India to Win Champions Trophy

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): It was on June 18, 2017, when Pakistan stunned India to win the Champions Trophy.

At the match played at the Oval, India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Jasprit Bumrah had got the better of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who edged the ball to wicket-keeper MS Dhoni when he was just on individual score of 3.

However, the umpire wanted to check the no-ball and the replays clearly showed that Bumrah had overstepped his mark.

From there on, Zaman did not look and he went on to play a knock of 114 runs from 106 balls, with the help of 12 fours and three sixes.

Mohammed Hafeez and Azhar Ali also played knocks of 57 and 59 respectively and this helped Pakistan to post a total of 338/4 in the allotted fifty overs.

India's innings got off to the worst start possible as the side lost Rohit Sharma (0) and Virat Kohli (5), reducing India to 6/2.

Pakistan then dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (21), Yuvraj Singh (22), MS Dhoni (4), and Kedar Jadhav (9) in quick succession, leaving India reeling at 72/6.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya tried his best to give India some hope in the match as he played a knock of 76 runs from 43 balls, but he was run-out in the 27th over of the innings.

His dismissal proved as the final nail in the coffin and India was bowled out for 158, giving Pakistan a win by 180 runs.

After this win in the Champions Trophy finals, India and Pakistan clashed three more times, and on all those ocassions the Men in Bblue got the better of their neighbours.

India and Pakistan had clashed in the 2019 World Cup as well, and the Men in Blue were able to maintain their unbeaten record against their neighbours in World Cup cricket. (ANI)

