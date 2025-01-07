New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Over 300 athletes from across the country will participate in the 9th Boccia Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior National Championship, scheduled to be held at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam from January 8 to 14.

The championship, held annually, provides a platform for athletes with cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and other locomotor disabilities to demonstrate their skills, resilience, and determination.

The primary goal of the championship is to prepare athletes for events such as the Paralympic Games and to amplify awareness about the capabilities of differently-abled individuals, said Boccia Sports Federation of India (BSFI) chairman Ashok Bedi.

"The event highlights India's dedication to fostering inclusivity in sports and creating opportunities for athletes with disabilities to excel. It represents a significant step in India's journey as a developing nation toward fostering equality in sports," Bedi said.

Boccia, a precision ball game, has been recognised as a Paralympic sport since 1984.

Played individually, in pairs, or in teams, the sport requires strategic thinking, precision, teamwork, and discipline.

India is making significant strides in creating platforms for differently-abled athletes to shine on the national and international stage, and Boccia has become a symbol of empowerment, providing opportunities to athletes to represent the country in global competitions like the Paralympics.

"The sport is not just a game but a movement that inspires hope, resilience, and equal opportunity for all," Bedi said.

