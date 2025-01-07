The new era of WWE has officially begun. WWE Raw debuted on Netflix on January 6, living up to all the hype and promotions. The matches scheduled had all the active megastars involved in an in-ring action while there was added flavour to the show with former legends making appearances in the show. The Rock, Undertake, Nikki Bella, and Hulk Hogan’s appearances were much appreciated by the fans. Soon to be retiring from WWE, John Cena also appeared and made some announcements updating fans on his plans. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, January 6: Roman Reigns Beats Solo Sikoa to Claim Ula Fala; Undertaker Returns, Rhea Ripley Wins Women’s World Championship and Other Exciting Events at Monday Night Raw on Netflix Debut.

The Rock – WWE superstar and Hollywood actor received massive cheers as he addressed the fans and later acknowledged the winner of Tribal Chief title combat – Roman Reigns. American Badass Undertaker also returned. His entry music and the ride shook the spectators as The Phenom appreciated Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Hulk Hogan also made in ring appearance addressing the intuit center audience. WWE Live Streaming Now on Netflix From January 2025, India Broadcast on OTT to be Available Later.

WWE will slowly move completely on Netflix after reaching an agreement with the OTT Giants last year. WWE SmackDown and NXT will also move on the Netflix and other countries will also have some more access to the WWE content as they get added to the list for streaming.

