Rawalpindi [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): To celebrate Australia's first Test series in Pakistan in 24 years, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the introduction of the Benaud-Qadir Trophy.

This will be a perpetual Trophy and will be presented at the end of each men's Test series played between the Pakistan and Australia cricket teams.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia captain Pat Cummins on Wednesday unveiled the Benaud-Qadir Trophy at the Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the first Test, which commences on Friday. The Benaud-Qadir Trophy will be presented to the winning side at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket in Lahore where the three-Test series will culminate.

Benaud and Qadir were two skilful, distinguished and immensely respected cricketers of different eras who served the game with honour, pride and distinction. Benaud got wrist-spin bowling noticed and recognised as an attacking and wicket-taking option, an art that was subsequently taken to the next level by Qadir with some incredible performances against high-quality batters at a time when express fast bowlers were ruling the roost.

Benaud captained Australia on the team's first full tour to Pakistan in 1959 and won the series 2-0, while Qadir played in 11 Tests against Australia in which he took 45 wickets, including 33 wickets in two three-Test series in 1982 and 1988 against Kim Hughes and Allan Border's sides respectively.

Individually, in 63 Tests from 1952 to 1964, Benaud took 248 wickets whereas Qadir took to Test cricket in 1977 and finished in 1990 with 236 wickets in 67 Tests. For their respective heroics, achievements and accomplishments, Benaud was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, while Qadir was included in the PCB Hall of Fame in 2021.

Daphne Benaud, Richie's wife: "I am delighted to give my approval for Richie's name to be on this trophy alongside that of Abdul Qadir. Richie had very high regard for Abdul and the fact that both were leg-spinners has a nice ring to it.

Australia men's captain Pat Cummins: "To be able to compete for the Benaud-Qadir Trophy for the first time is a huge honour. As current players, we really are standing on the shoulders of these greats of the past who helped to grow and popularize the game in years gone by, and if my team can collect that trophy at the end of this series then it really would be the perfect end to the Test part of this historic tour."

Before the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, Pakistan and Australia have played 25 Test series with Australia winning 13 and Pakistan winning seven.

When Pakistan last hosted Australia in 1998, Mark Taylor's side won the series 1-0, while Sarfaraz Ahmed's men won 1-0 in Pakistan's last home series in the United Arab Emirates in 2018. The last Test series between the two sides was played in Australia in 2019, which was won 2-0 by Australia.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: "The game is today healthy, wealthy and strong because of such individuals and their legacy, as such, we must always recognise and acknowledge their contributions and services.

"We have our sights firmly on the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, both the sides will have to bring out their very best during this series as this promises to be a really competitive contest. This series will significantly enhance the quality of Test cricket, which cricket fans inside the venues and world-over can thoroughly enjoy," he added. (ANI)

