After the T20 Internationals, India and Sri Lanka face off against each other in a two-match Test series. The first Test will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali from March 04, 2022 (Friday) onwards. This game will be a special one for former skipper Virat Kohli, who will be playing his 100th game in the longest format and could join former Indian legends on an elite list. India vs Sri Lanka 2022: BCCI Allow 50% Crowd Capacity for Virat Kohli’s 100th Test in Mohali.

Virat Kohli will become only the 12th Indian cricketer to play 100 Test matches for the country. But the modern-day great has an opportunity to make the occasion even special, by joining some of the greats before him on an elite list. Team India Start Preparations As Virat Kohli Gears Up for His 100th Test in Mohali (See Pics).

The former Indian skipper is 38 runs away from reaching the 8000 run mark in the longest format of the game. If Kohli manages to do so he will become only the sixth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman to achieve the feat.

If Virat Kohli scores 38 runs in India’s first innings, he will then become the fifth fastest Indian to reach the landmark. The former Indian skipper so far has batted for 168 innings. Only Sachin Tendulkar (154 innings), Rahul Dravid (158 innings) Virender Sehwag (160 innings) and Sunil Gavaskar (166 innings) have done it quicker.

However, the former Indian skipper is struggling for form at the moment. Despite having great starts, he hasn’t been able to capitalise on that, leaving him without an international century since November 2019.

Virat Kohli has averaged just over 26 in his last five home Tests in 2021, his lowest in any calendar year. However, the 33-year-old was rested for the T20Is against Sri Lanka and will be fresh for his 100th Test and will aim to make it a memorable one.

