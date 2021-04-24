Lahore [Pakistan], April 24 (ANI): As Pakistan stumbled to a 19-run loss against Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series, middle-order batsman and former skipper Shoaib Malik slammed unacquainted decision-makers, saying that the side needs an international white-ball coach who understands the game inside out.

Despite skipper Babar Azam's 41-run knock, Pakistan suffered a shocking 19-run defeat in a low-scoring second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

"Unacquainted decision makers need to take a step back; Babar and chief selector need to call the shots. In my opinion, we need an international white ball coach who understands cricket inside out & grooms our captain whilst giving clarity to our players for coming time," Malik tweeted.

"When your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation? On top of that, when you don't let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen," he added.

Malik hasn't called time on his international career yet and he would be hoping to make a comeback as Pakistan's middle-order continues to struggle off late.

Chasing 119, barring Babar, Mohammed Rizwan (13), and Danish Aziz (22), no visiting batter was able to cross the double figure-mark. In fact, no batsman was able to score above six runs for Pakistan from the lower middle-order and the tailenders.

Babar's wicket brought the hosts back in the game and after that Pakistan kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan collapsed from 79/5 to 99 all out in no time.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will now lock horns in the third and final T20I on Sunday. (ANI)

