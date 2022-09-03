Dubai, Sep 3 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of Sunday's marquee Super Fours clash against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup here due to a suspected side strain.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the speedster, who played a cameo against India in their tournament opener last Sunday, will be monitored for the next 48-72 hours by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) medical team.

Dahani took one wicket in the two matches that he has played in the tournament, at an economy rate of 6.

Pakistan have two pacers -- Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali -- and a spinner in Usman Qadir on the bench as potential replacements for Dahani.

Babar Azam's side crushed Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday to seal its spot in the final four of the tournament, days after losing their opener to India by five wickets. PTI AH

