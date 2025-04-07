New Delhi [India] April 7 (ANI): Pakistan has been penalized five percent of their match fee for having a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the third ODI in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, according to a press release from the ICC.

Jeff Crowe from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees applied the penalty after it was determined that Mohammad Rizwan's team was one over short of the mark after accounting for time allowances.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Michael Gough, and fourth umpire Wayne Knights leveled the charge.

Ben Sears's second five-wicket haul on the trot inspired New Zealand (NZ) to whitewash Pakistan (PAK) with a 3-0 ODI series triumph, following their 43-run success in the third and final series clash at Bay Oval on Saturday.

The third and final ODI was reduced to 42 overs due to a wet outfield. Pakistan's attempt to chase a target of 265 ultimately fell short as they were bowled out by New Zealand for 221 in 40 overs.

During the run-chase, Babar Azam (50 in 58 balls, with four boundaries and a six) did score a fifty along with useful 30s from Abdullah Shafique, Mohammed Rizwan and Tayyab Tahir. Still, Ben Sears (5/34) made sure Pakistan faced a clean sweep, skittled out for 221 in 40 overs. New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell received the player of the match award for his outstanding fifty and one wicket.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Irfan Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali. (ANI)

