In what has been an exciting tourney, the Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 is reaching its conclusion with the unbeaten New Zealand national cricket team taking on the hosts Pakistan national cricket team in the final on February 14. New Zealand made this way into the final with ease, having won both their contest with ease, while Pakistan have had to put their best foot forward and chase down a record total against South Africa to reach the summit clash. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter's LBW Dismissal for Just 23 Runs During PAK vs SA Tri-Series 2025.

This Tri-Series 2025 is the final stepping stone for both sides, who will next feature in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be played in Pakistan and UAE, and will go into the competition with much more preparation than other remaining six nations. New Zealand have been the most adaptable side in the Tri-Series 2025, and have barely put a wrong step, but will need to ensure that complacency does not set in, which could derail its CT 2025 campaign even before its start.

On the other hand, Pakistan are yet to find its mojo, and have been surviving on individual brilliance in the series, and will have its last chance to fine-tune its XI before Mohammad Rizwan and Co defend their title on February 19 against the same opponents - New Zealand.

PAK vs NZ Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

Out of 116 One-Day Internationals, Pakistan have come out victorious 61 times, while New Zealand with their recent wins against the Men in Green over the last few years, have increased their tally to 52 victories. Three ODIs ended in a no-result, while one was a tie.

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final ODI Key Players

Glenn Phillips Mohammad Rizwan Mitchell Santner Salman Agha Kane Williamson Matt Henry

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final Key Battles

The major tussle will be in the middle order for both teams — Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Agha finding form, against an ever-reliable Mitchell Santer. Santner is already 1-0 up against Rizwan and will look to continue his performance, while the Pakistan captain would like to cash in his newly found them. Abrar Ahmed troubled New Zealand's middle order in their earlier encounter, which the spinner will want to rekindle. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson, and Glenn Phillips, who have been in amongst the runs, would be eager to demoralise the bowler and deflate the bowling attack.

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final Venue and Match Timings

The Pakistan national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team will play in the final of the Tri-Nation ODI Series 2025, which will be hosted at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 13., and will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Highest Successful Run Chases of Pakistan in ODIs: Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha's Centuries in Tri-Series 2025 Clash Against South Africa Help Green Shirts Create New Record.

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner of the Pakistan Tri-Nation Series 2025 is Sony Sports Network. Viewers can find the live telecast viewing options for the PAK vs NZ Tri Series 2025 Final on Sony Sports TV channels. The live streaming of the Pakistan Tri-Nation ODI Series 2025 will be available on the SonyLiv website and app. Apart fromSonyLiv, FanCode will also provide live streaming online of the PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final.

PAK vs NZ Tri-Series 2025 Final Likely XI

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand National Cricket Team Likely XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke

