Southampton [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): Pakistan are trailing by 210-run as rain and bad lights disrupt play on day four in the third Test against England at Ageas Bowl on Monday.

The visitors started their second innings after England enforced the follow-on. Pakistan played cautiously and lost only two wickets in the day.

Openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali scripted a 49-run partnership for the first wicket. Masood was caught in front of the wickets by pacer Stuart Broad in the 24th over. He played a knock of 18-run off 66 balls.

Skipper Azhar Ali joined Abid in the middle and added a brief stand of 39-run for the second wicket. Abid was also found in front of the wickets but this time by James Anderson in the 50th over.

This was Anderson's 599th wicket in the longest format of the game. He is just short of one wicket to join the elite club of 600-wicket takers bowlers.Azhar and Babar Azam will resume their innings from 29* and 4* runs respectively on Tuesday.

On Sunday, England maintained their dominance in the third Test as the hosts ended Pakistan's first innings on 273 runs and enforced the follow-on.

England had declared their first innings on 583/8 and the visitors are trailing by 310 runs.

After resuming the innings from 24/3 on day three, Pakistan witnessed a poor start as Asad Shafiq was dismissed by James Anderson.

Azhar Ali was then joined by Fawad Alam and both the batsmen played cautiously, avoiding any risky shots. Their slow-paced innings was brought to an end by Dom Bess, who got hold of Alam (21).

Mohammad Rizwan then took the field and played brilliantly, along with Ali. The duo took Pakistan over the 200-run mark. Rizwan completed his half-century while Ali went on to score his century.

Rizwan and Ali formed a massive 138-run partnership before the former was removed by Chris Woakes. Rizwan was caught behind after scoring 53 runs.

Pakistan then lost two wickets in quick succession. Stuart Broad dismissed Yasir Shah (20) before the pacer sent Shaheen Afridi (3) back to the pavilion, reducing Pakistan to 247/8.

From there on, England did not take much time to end Pakistan's first innings. Mohammad Abbas was run out after scoring one run while Naseem Shah was dismissed on a duck by James Anderson, who took five wickets in the innings.

The skipper, Ali, played an unbeaten knock of 141 runs. (ANI)

