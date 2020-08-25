After quite a great day at the office on day three, team England was back to business with their bowling as they imposed a follow-on on Pakistan. James Anderson was the man who hogged the limelight as he is now just one wicket away from reaching the 600-wicket mark. Rains and bad light forced the umpires to call off the play on day 4 and by stumps, the scoreboard read 100/2 in 56 overs. Now before getting into the stats of the match, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. So the match started with Pakistan losing Shan Masood on 18 runs. England vs Pakistan 3rd Test 2020 Day 4 Report: James Anderson Made to Wait for 600th Wicket as Hosts Remain on Driver's Seat.

It was Stuart Broad who snapped the first wicket in the second innings of Pakistan. Just when it looked like the surface almost had nothing, it was James Anderson who sprung in action as he trapped Abid Ali to scalp his 599th wicket. Ali made way to the pavilion after he scored 42 runs and looked good. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Ali displayed nerves of steel despite and early loss of wicket. The England pacer snapped his 599th wicket in the form of Abid Ali who made way into the pavilion when he was eight runs away from scoring a half-century. James Anderson bowled a reverse swing to get rid of Abid Ali. Now let’s have a look at the stats of the match below:

James Anderson is now one wicket away from 600 Test scalps.

No opening pair From the Pakistani Team Has Put up 50+ Run stand in England against England Since 1996. Saeed Anwar and Aamir Sohail’s record of 50+ opening partnership remains intact.

It was in 1994 against Australia in Rawalpindi that Pakistan had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat after a follow-on.

The visitors trail by 210 runs

The weather for day five looks clear and we could have a full game tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates related to the game on day five. For now, England leads the three-match Test series by 1-0.

