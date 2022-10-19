Islamabad, Oct 19 (AP) Next year's three-match Twenty20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies has been rescheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

The series was due to be played in Pakistan in January 2023, but the Pakistan Cricket Board and Cricket West Indies agreed to move it.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23? Check Out the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI for EPL Fixture.

“The decision has been made considering 2024 is a T20 World Cup year,” the PCB said in a statement Wednesday.

“The shortest format matches will, therefore, help both the sides to prepare for the tournament.”

Also Read | Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Advance to Round of 16, Saina Nehwal Bows Out.

The West Indies and the United States will jointly host the T20 World Cup in June 2024. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)