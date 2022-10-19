Manchester United are set to collide with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2022-23. Both these teams have had their moments this season and now, are just separated by five points, with Antonio Conte’s men in the third spot on the league table, after Manchester City and toppers Arsenal. The Red Devils too, after a horror start, managed to bounce back in fine fashion and find themselves in the fifth spot. Ahead of this clash, one question might hover around the minds of fans, which is, “Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight?” Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Both teams are coming into this clash on the back of contrasting results. While Manchester United played out a goalless draw against Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur got the better of Everton 2-0. This clash is set to be an exciting one with both these teams possessing some in-form players in their ranks.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League Fixture?

Ronaldo had a rare start in the Premier League 2022-23 when Erik ten Hag entrusted him with leading the attack against Newcastle United in the last weekend. Though he failed to score a goal in the game, he is, in all likelihood set to retain his place. Erik ten Hag, like he did in the past few games, has been using Ronaldo from the bench and that scenario cannot be counted out today as well but he might prefer Ronaldo in the starting XI since a player of his caliber needs to play as much as possible in this pressure match.

For the record, the Portugal star had netted a fine hattrick the last time Manchester United faced Tottenham Hotspur, the previous season. Ronaldo’s three strikes helped the Red Devils defeat Conte’s men. While that would be on the minds of many tonight, whether he starts is a thing that football fans would be eager to see.

