Dubai [UAE], January 23 (ANI): Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana on Sunday was named as ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of 2021.

Sana took 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 and she also scored 165 runs at 16.50 in 16 international matches.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

20-year-old Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana impressed one and all with her all-round efforts in 2021. She became an integral part of Pakistan's ODI and T20I side owing to her wicket-taking ability as a bowler, and ability to add handy runs down the order at the same time.

Apart from playing at home, Sana also toured Bangladesh, West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, and delivered impressive all-round performances everywhere. In fact, 18 of her 24 wickets in the year came in the 11 matches she played against the West Indies. Sana showed a lot of heart against the attacking West Indies batters and succeeded in keeping them at bay.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sana has shown good power and range as a lower-order batter too. Batting at No.8, she has registered impressive scores of 28*, 22*, and 17* against strong sides like West Indies, South Africa, and Zimbabwe respectively.

Sana's most memorable performance was witnessed in the Caribbean in July as she claimed her maiden five-for in ODIs and also played an attacking knock of 28* to power Pakistan to a 22-run win (D/L Method). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)