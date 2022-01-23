Arsenal would take on Burnley in the Premier League 2021-22 on Sunday, January 23. The match would be played at the Emirates Stadium and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gunners would aim at bringing their campaign back on track after facing three losses in their last four matches across competitions, the last of which came against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup 2021-22 semifinal at the Emirates on January 21. A big blow to India would be the losses of midfielders Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, both of whom were shown red cards in the Carabao Cup 2021-22 semifinal across both legs. Manchester United vs West Ham Result and Goal Highlights: Marcus Rashford’s Late Strike Seals Victory for Red Devils at Old Trafford

In their absence, Albert Sambi Lokonga would once again have to play a key role in the midfield. With a win yet to come by their way in 2022, Arsenal would aim to secure all three points on offer against Burnley, who are struggling at the very bottom of the points table. A victory would take them to the fifth spot while for Burnley, three points would mean inching towards safety. Let us take a look at live streaming details of the game.

When is Arsenal vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Burnley Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London. The football game will be held on January 23, 2021 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Burnley, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Burnley match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD channels to watch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Arsenal vs Burnley live streaming online will also be available. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Burnley match on Disney+ Hotstar.

