Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) Ace cueist Pankaj Advani overcame a slow start to clinch his third CCI Billiards Classic title, defeating Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 in the final here.

Advani was far from his best in the final's first three frames played here late on Sunday, but he capitalised on the opportunity provided by his opponent Sitwala, who faltered while he was on a strong break of 94.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Top Five Performers From Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh; Check Full List.

Advani won the fourth frame to level the terms 2-2 and went on to find his rhythm and took control of the game. He won the next three frames to seal the win along with a prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh while Sitwala took home Rs 1.5 lakh as the runner-up.

Advani said, “This win is special to me,” after winning the competition for the third straight year which includes triumphs in 2023 and 2024.

Also Read | How To Buy NC Classic Event 2025 Tickets Online? Check Details To Purchase Neeraj Chopra Javelin Meet Tickets.

Result: Pankaj Advani beat Dhruv Sitwala 5-2 [10-150(69, 51), 150(82)-148(95), 81- 150(85), 150(76, 48)-96(46, 42), 150(145)-136(136), 150(84)-147(63, 35), 150(69, 42)-137(48, 36)].

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)