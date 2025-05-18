Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Mitch Owen, Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai are the three overseas players for PBKS.

For Rajasthan Royals a fit-again Sanju Samson was back to lead the side and replaced Nitish Rana in the XI. Kwena Maphaka was drafted in place of Jofra Archer.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

