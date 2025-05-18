Out! Prabhsimran Singh has been strangled down the leg! Second wicket for Tushar Deshpande. The PBKS opener tried to flick down the leg side. However, the umpires weren't interested, and the Rajasthan Royals went for a review. The replays confirmed that the batter has got an edge. Third wicket for RR inside the first six overs. Prabhsimran c Sanju Samson b Tushar Deshpande 21(10)
Speedster Kwena Maphaka strikes in his first over! Debutant Mitchell Owen departs for a duck. It was a length delivery outside off stump, and Owen tried to play across the line. The PBKS batter got a huge top edge, and Sanju Samson completes the formalities. Mitchell Owen c Sanju Samson b Kwena Maphaka 0(2)
Out! A soft dismissal for Priyansh Arya and Tushar Deshpande takes the first wicket of the match. It was a length delivery around off stump, and Priyansh chipped it towards the mid-off region. Shimron Hetmyer took a simple catch. The PBKS openers failed to provide a solid start today. Priyansh Arya c Shimron Hetmyer b Tushar Deshpande 9(7)
Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have started the proceedings for the Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, left-arm speedster Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled the first over for the Rajasthan Royals. Both PBKS openers looked solid and struck two fours against the left-arm speedster.
PBKS Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan.RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.Impact Players: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak.
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and decided to bat first. During the toss, Shreyas Iyer mentioned that they want to stay in the comfortable position. About missing players for the remainder IPL 2025, the PBKS captain said that they have lot's of talent in the group.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. The 59th match of the IPL 2025 is being held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan Royals are already out of the tournament, and they will look to test their bench strength. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are just a win away from qualifying for the playoffs.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has restarted, but fans are yet to see any action take place on the field, with the RCB vs KKR match getting abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru. However, the weather for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match is good, and fans will see their stars back in action. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings scorecard here. RR are already out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs, while PKBS are eyeing a top-two finish in the league stage before the playoffs begin. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Kolkata Knight Riders out of Play-Off Race After RCB vs KKR Match Called-Off Due to Rain.
Rajasthan Royals have had a poor season, which has coincided with captain Sanju Samson being absent for most of the IPL 2025 due to injuries. RR will want to finish the season with a win under their belt and look to spoil the party for other teams. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings have been the breakout team this season under coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, who have managed to get performance out of young players and experienced folks, and sit on the brink of the playoffs. RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 59.
Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen