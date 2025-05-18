Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has restarted, but fans are yet to see any action take place on the field, with the RCB vs KKR match getting abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru. However, the weather for the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match is good, and fans will see their stars back in action. The RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings scorecard here. RR are already out of the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs, while PKBS are eyeing a top-two finish in the league stage before the playoffs begin. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Kolkata Knight Riders out of Play-Off Race After RCB vs KKR Match Called-Off Due to Rain.

Rajasthan Royals have had a poor season, which has coincided with captain Sanju Samson being absent for most of the IPL 2025 due to injuries. RR will want to finish the season with a win under their belt and look to spoil the party for other teams. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings have been the breakout team this season under coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, who have managed to get performance out of young players and experienced folks, and sit on the brink of the playoffs. RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 59.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen