Newcastle United have an important game coming up against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium with the race for the Champions League qualification heating up. The Gunners are currently second with 68 points from 36 games while the Magpies are third with 66 points in similar matches played. With the top five from England playing in Europe’s elite competition, this race is going down to the wire. Arsenal, once firmly in the title race, need a strong end to the season in order to finish their basic objectives for the campaign and that will irk their fans no bound. Premier League 2024-25 Results: Arsenal and Newcastle United To Meet in EPL Showdown As UEFA Champions League Race Intensifies.

Kai Havertz has resumed first team training for Arsenal and will be part of the match day squad for the Gunners. Mikel Merino was shown a red card in the last game and he is now suspended. Leandro Trossard will lead the attack with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for company in the final third. Thomas Partey will be deployed in central midfield with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard as the attacking midfielders.

Kieran Trippier is ruled out of the tie for Newcastle United while Sven Botman will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Alexander Isak, one of the in form striker in Europe this season, will lead the attack. Jacob Murphy and Valentino Livramento could be used as wingbacks with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as the attacking playmakers.

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

In a blockbuster clash, Arsenal will square off against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, May 18. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United match is set to be played at Emirates Stadium and starts at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). EPL 2024–25 Points Table Updated: Chelsea Rise To Fourth in Standings After Win Over Manchester United

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast the EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Arsenal vs Newcastle United live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. For Arsenal vs Newcastle online viewing options, readers can scroll below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Arsenal vs Newcastle United live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website. Both sides will create plenty of chances in this game, with the tie ending in a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2025 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).