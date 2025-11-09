New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan voiced his concern about world number one T20I batter Abhishek Sharma's trademark shot that could transform from boon to bane during India's title defence in next year's T20 World Cup on home turf.

Abhishek has turned out to be India's driving force with the bat and has become a mainstay at the top in 2025. Abhishek, known for executing an aggressive brand of cricket, has been instrumental in India's success in T20Is and the nation's unbeaten run to the Asia Cup trophy in September.

Abhishek pulled the curtains down on India's victorious campaign as the tournament's leading run-scorer. The 25-year-old continued his rich vein of form in the recently concluded five-match T20I series in Australia.

Since establishing himself as a mainstay, one prominent aspect of Abhishek's approach has been ambling out of his crease and swinging his arm to drill the ball to the boundary fence. One notable example of Abhishek implementing the approach was against Pakistan's premier quick, Shaheen Afridi, during the Asia Cup.

He continued to deploy the technique in Australia's seaming conditions, amassing 163 runs at an average of 40.75, and was adjudged the Player of the Series for his scintillating performances. According to Pathan, teams will come prepared for Abhishek's approach and will exploit it by using bowlers who use different variations in the first six overs.

"Abhishek won the Man of the Series, but when you look closely, teams come prepared in the World Cup. If Abhishek continues to step out, then teams will work out. He should pick and choose. You can't step out every bowler on the first ball of every innings. There should be a rationale behind an aggressive approach," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

During the final T20I, which was washed out due to persistent rain in Brisbane, Abhishek struggled against Australia's crafty quicks Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis. He miscued his shot twice, but Australia's woeful effort on the field handed him two lifelines. While Pathan believes the India management would be introspecting on it, and even joked about contacting Abhishek's team mentor, Yuvraj Singh, about it.

"Abhishek struggled against Nathan Ellis. Teams will use a bowler with a lot of variations in the powerplay. I am sure team management will be focusing on this. Even Yuvraj Singh will be focusing on it. I will speak to his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, about it. If a slower ball is used and the pace is varied while bowling at his bat flow, he gets late. He needs to work on it," he added.

Among his standout performances in the series, Abhishek fired his way to a swashbuckling 37-ball 68 in the second T20I on Melbourne's tricky surface, propelling India to 125. However, his heroics ended in vain as India surrendered to a 4-wicket defeat. He continued to provide India with explosive starts in the remaining T20Is and concluded the series on a dominating note. (ANI)

