Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers stretched their winning streak to seven matches after securing 42-25 triumph over Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday.

Arjun Deshwal (15 raid points) and Ankush (6 tackle points) were the stars of the match.

There was much to separate the two teams at the beginning, as Maninder Singh started with a two-point raid. Vaibhav Garje also got two early tackles, with the Warriors holding on to a slim lead.

However, the lead failed to last long, as the Panthers constantly breathed down their necks. Bhavani Rajput powered the Panthers ahead at 10-8 and 13-12 at the half-time break, despite their ace raider Arjun being on the bench for nine minutes in the opening half.

Arjun came up with a multi-point raid, which reduced the Warriors to just two men. Maninder also executed a two-point raid. But, it could barely prevent the 'All Out'.

Iranian defender Reza Mirbagheri delivered a wonderful dash from the left, tackling Maninder as the Jaipur-based team led 24-19 with 12 minutes remaining.

The defending champions reinforced their defence thereon, while an iron-clad ankle hold from Ankush on Vishwas extended their lead to 10 points at 30-20, also bringing up Ankush's 'High 5'.

Shrikant Jadhav executed a 'Super Tackle', aiding his team's comeback endeavour.

Regardless, that was undone by another sharp multi-point raid from Arjun, paving the way for the second 'All Out' in the 39th minute.

Arjun also produced his seventh 'Super 10' in a row, with the Panthers sailing to their seventh straight victory.

The win allowed the Panthers to stay at the top while the Warriors were at sixth.

