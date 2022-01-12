Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Defending champions Bengal Warriors will have their task cut out against an in-form Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Thursday.

The Warriors have had a stuttering start to their title defence with just three wins from eight matches. Captain Maninder Singh has been the lone performer for the Bengal team, with even the likes of Mohammad Nabibakhsh struggling.

The Thaliavas also have just three wins this season, but they have managed three ties as well which places them 10 points ahead of the Warriors.

The second game of the day will feature the season's first Maharashtra derby with U Mumba taking on Puneri Paltan.

The Mumbai team has looked better balanced so far in the season, but raider Ajith Kumar's absence might affect their performance.

Puneri Paltan has shown sparks of brilliance and coach Anup Kumar will be hoping his young stars can once again clinch a victory.

Tamil Thalaivas are definitely amongst the early season favourites for a play-off spot. They have only three wins, but they have looked like a well-balanced unit marshalled by their captain Surjeet Singh.

Along with Sagar, he has made the team defensively astute, while the likes of Manjeet and K Prapanjan chipped in with valuable raid points.

Bengal's biggest challenge will be stopping the Tamil defence from attacking their raiders.

With Nabibakhsh looking off-colour in attack, they will need to find another raider to help Maninder Singh.

Pune thrashed Bengal Warriors in their previous match with youngster Aslam Inamdar once again impressing. He will need to team up with the likes of Nitin Tomar and Mohit Goyat to unlock a Mumbai defence that seemed lost for answers against Patna Pirates in their previous game.

Ajith Kumar's absence has clearly affected the balance of the Mumbai side. Abhishek Singh will be entrusted with the offensive responsibilities while corner defenders Fazel Atrachali and Rinku will need to iron out the mistakes.

Pune coach Anup Kumar needs to use the experienced Nitin Tomar wisely. His presence on the mat has helped in their decision making, especially in guiding Aslam Inamdar on what to do with the raids.

