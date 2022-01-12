Barcelona and Real Madrid will resume their rivalry when they face off against each other in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22. The latest installment of El Clasico will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 12, 2022 (late Wednesday night) as both teams look to reach the summit clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Super Copa de Espana 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Ferran Torres, Pedri Cleared To Join Barcelona Squad For Real Madrid Clash in Spanish Super Cup After Negative COVID-19 Tests.

Barcelona made it to the finals last season but were defeated by Athletic Bilbao in the summit clash and the Catalans will be hoping to get their hands on the trophy. Great performance and a victory in this encounter could kick-start a new era Barcelona under Xavi. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are the La Liga leaders and have been one of the best teams in Spain this season and will aim to move closer towards the campaign’s first silverware with a win over their arch-rivals.

When Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico clash in Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 13, 2022 (Thursday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 Clash on TV?

Unfortunately, the latest El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 will not be telecasted in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the live action on their TV sets.

How To Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 Live Streaming Online?

Jio TV are likely to provide the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico clash in the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22 in India. Hence, fans can tune into the JioTV app to get the online streaming of the super cup match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2022 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).