New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will begin on October 18 with a showdown between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls in Hyderabad, the organisers said on Monday.

This season's PKL, commencing at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9, will see a return to the three-city format.

It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg starting on November 10 till December 1. The third leg will begin at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 to December 24, Mashal Sports, the organisers of the league, stated.

The opening match will pit Telugu Titans' star raider Pawan Sehrawat against Pardeep Narwal, making his return for the Bengaluru Bulls.

The second match of the night will see U Mumba's Sunil Kumar -- the most expensive Indian defender in PKL history after being bought for Rs 1.015 crore -- take on the attacking prowess of Naveen Kumar, who is among the star raiders for Dabang Delhi K.C.

The schedule and venue for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

“The match schedule of each PKL season is a tremendously deliberated and painstaking effort to create and drive competitive relevance and engagement for the millions of kabaddi fans rooting for their respective teams as well as the League overall," Anupam Goswami, PKL Commissioner and Head of Sports Leagues at Mashal Sports, said in a release.

"We are sure that the PKL XI match schedule too will start firing the passion and expectations of our fans, and also guide our twelve Teams for their respective strategies and plans for PKL XI."

The auction took place in Mumbai on August 15 and 16, setting a new record in the league's history with eight players being sold for over Rs 1 crore.

