India is all set to take on Bangladesh in the upcoming two-Test series in September. The series will mark the start of a long Test season for India as they will next host New Zealand at home and then tour Australia in the end of the 2024 for a five-match series. The result of these three series will determine India's hopes of making it to the WTC final. India have started the cycle well with win in the Test series at home against England and a series draw against South Africa. Now, they are on the brink of starting a new era under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir and his newly appointed support team. For both the coach and the team, the upcoming Test series is a fresh challenge. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024: Rishabh Pant Returns, Yash Dayal Receives Maiden Call-Up as BCCI Announces 16-Member Squad for Series Opener in Chennai.

How Much Experience Gautam Gambhir Has As A Coach in Red-Ball Cricket?

Gautam Gambhir didn't have much coaching experience prior to taking up the role of head coach of Indian Cricket Team. He has been mentor to the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL but he has not coached any International side, specially in red ball cricket. His support team of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate hasn't had the fortune of coaching International Test sides as well. Under Ravi Shastri's tenure India's success both at home and away has shown that Test cricket poses a different challenge altogether and Gautam Gambhir will need to ensure that India is able to take 20 wickets in every conditions and score enough runs to keep the upper hand over their opposition. Execution of basics is the fundamental rule to succeed in the red-ball format and sometimes doing that simple task can be difficult. Team India Cricketers Set to Join Pre-Series Camp in Chennai Ahead of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2024, Young Mumbai Spinner Himanshu Singh to be Part of Preparatory Meet: Report.

What Will be the Strength and Weaknesses of Gautam Gambhir's Team India Against Bangladesh?

Gautam Gambhir has coached India in only one series so far. India played Sri Lanka in the two white-ball formats. They won one and lost the ODI series where the ability of Indian batters against spin came under the scanners. Bangladesh are coming out of huge victory against Pakistan away from home and they boast of spin being their strength due to the nature of their wickets back at home. Bangladesh spinners can be troublesome for Indian batters to handle. Gambhir will have to rely on the middle order of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant to be competitive. He will be relieved considering Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja will be part of India's bowling attack given the conditions.

