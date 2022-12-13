Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], December 12 (ANI): UP Yoddhas will begin their playoffs campaign facing off fifth-placed Tamil Thalivas in the second eliminator game of the ninth Pro Kabaddi League on December 13, 2022. UP Yoddhas who finished fourth in the league table with 71 points from 22 games will be playing the second eliminator game of the night here at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai.

Interestingly while UP Yoddhas is the only team in the Pro Kabaddi League to have made it to the playoffs every season since their inception, Tamil Thalaivas have made it to the playoffs for the first time ever. UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and can be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar, 8:30 pm (IST) onwards, a release said.

Statistically, UP Yoddhas have had an upper edge over Tamil Thalaivas as both the teams have faced each other on a dozen occasions where the former has won on five occasions while the latter on three while as many games between both the teams have been a tie.

In this season, both teams have met twice and have won a game each.

"We are approaching the most important phase of the league now and we are aware that there isn't any room for error. Our whole team is working hard and we are determined to give in our best in our next game against Tamil Thalaivas. We will like to thank our fans for their undying support and we look forward to keeping their smiles intact in the final stages of the tournament as well," said Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas, according to a release.

UP Yoddhas under the captaincy of Pardeep Narwal have shown a different colour of theirs when they have taken the mat to perform except for a couple of occasions.

Even on the stats table, there's stiff competition between Pardeep Narwal and Tamil Thalaivas Narender who have been undoubtedly the best-performing raiders for their respective teams.

Pardeep Narwal with the support of Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar and Sandeep Narwal will keep the attacking unit of UP Yoddhas on the hunt while the defensive unit of Nitesh, Ashu, Shubham, Sumit and all-rounder Gurdeep will have a lot to do to stop the new look Tamil Thalaivas attack. (ANI)

